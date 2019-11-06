Janet Kennedy Becomes First African American Council Member

History was made Tuesday night during the Duluth Election

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday night, history was made as Janet Kennedy became the first African American to be elected to the Duluth City Council.

The third time was the charm for Kennedy as she had run for the District 5 seat the past two elections. Kennedy tells us, she hopes last night’s win serves as an example for young people.

“As an African heritage women it is important to me for younger folks to see other folks at the table and how we are building policies for everyone. And most importantly for my grand kids and other young kids the possibility that they can do anything if they work hard”, said Kennedy.

Kennedy defeated Jeanne Koneczny by about two hundred votes, with 52% to 47%.