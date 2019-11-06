Northland General Election Results

Below are the up to date results to the key races in Tuesday’s Northland General Elections

Duluth Mayor

Emily Larson (I) – 13,340 63.3%

David Nolle – 7,509 35.8%

Duluth Council Member at Large (Elect 2)

Arik Forsman (I) – 8,972 25.8%

Noah Hobbs (I) – 8,717 25.0%

Mike Mayou – 7,869 22.6%

Derek Medved – 9,068 26.2%

Duluth Council Member District 3

Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson – 1,356 45.2%

Roz Randorf – 1,637 54.6%

Duluth Council Member District 1

Gary Anderson (I) – 3,630 60.6%

Becky Hall – 2,349 39.2%

Duluth Council Member District 5

Janet Kennedy – 2,125 52.2%

Jeanne Koneczny – 1,930 47.4%

Duluth School Board Member At-Large

Alanna Oswald (I) – 10,528 54.4%

John Schwetman – 8,667 44.8%

Duluth School Board Member District 2

David Kirby (I) – 3,100 66.0%

Harry Welty – 1,563 33.3%

Duluth School Board Member District 3

Loren Martell – 2,214 45.8%

Paul Sandholm – 2,590 53.6%

Cloquet Council Member Ward 3 – Primary (two advance, special election Feb. 11)

Ray Schow – 7 4%

Chris Swanson – 124 67%

Uriah Wilkinson – 54 29%

Aurora Mayor

Doug Gregor – 290 81%

David Meyer – 68 19%

Aurora Council Member (elect 2)

Richard Hess – 194 29%

Talicia Honkola – 234 35%

Norma Jean Jofs – 247 37%

Hayward Referendum

Should the Town of Hayward construct a new facility for all its departments located at the current location of 15460W State Rd 77E, Hayward, WI 54843, if it means an increase over the current debt service obligations?

Yes

No

City and County Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Duluth Municipal and School Board Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Cloquet City Primary Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results

Voter Information: Click Here