Randorf Reacts To 3rd District City Council Victory

DULUTH, Minn. – Last night Roz Randorf also claimed victory over the 3rd District City Council Seat.

The newcomer overtook Threesa O’Hallora-Johnson by a ten percent margin in the race.

Randorf says her team also deserves credit for the win, and one of the things she will bring to the city council is an open mind.

“For someone to come into an idea or a thought and say okay, let’s hear both sides really clearly and bring those things together- bring those sides together,” 3rd District City Council Elect, Roz Randorf says.