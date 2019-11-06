Red Kettle Kick-Off Begins

Northlanders got a sneak peak of Bentleyville USA Wednesday, while donating to a good cause

DULUTH, Minn.- Folks got a sneak peak at Bentleyville USA before their official opening. It was also the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season kickoff and toy and food giveaway.

People of all ages bundled up and got to witness America’s largest free walk through lighting display. It was also a night of getting into the holiday spirit. Roasting marsh mellows, sipping on hot chocolate and listening to Christmas music were just some of the things Northlanders could do Wednesday night.

To get in, visitors could donate a toy, non-perishable food, or $5 to the Salvation Army to help the organization give everyone, a happy holidays.

“We want to help people. When someone is hungry, when someone is in need of the basic necessities, we are humbled, and we take joy in being able to help. As these gifts and this food comes in, even on an event like this, that goes right back into the community”, said Bryan Ellison, Captain of the Duluth Salvation Army.

For one family who was under the tree, they have made this a yearly tradition, but are still blown away by all the lights and music.

“It’s probably one of the coolest light shows I have ever seen. It’s like you’re in some sort of kaleidoscope. The music synchronizing with it is phenomenal”, said the Smith family.

From now until Christmas Eve, Red Kettles will be around town so you can slip donations into the bin that go to those in need.