Salvation Army to Kick off Red Kettle Campaign Wednesday Night at Bentleyville

The Red Kettle Karnival is Happening Wednesday, November 6 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Salvation Army invites you to help them kick off this year’s Red Kettle Campaign by stopping in at Bentleyville USA on Wednesday, November 6 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will get a sneak peek at Bentleyville USA before their official opening.

There will be hot cocoa, mascot visits, marshmallows, music, and much more.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new toy, 2 non-perishable food items or $5 donation to see inside the 128 foot Christmas Tree.

This will be the only opportunity the public has to see inside the tree in 2019.

The event is free and open to all ages. Free parking is also available.

Click here to sign up and bell ring this holiday season.