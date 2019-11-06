South Ridge Football Set to Battle MIB in State Quarterfinals

CULVER, Minn. – With the high school football state tournament just days away, it means most teams will be traveling to their quarterfinal destinations. One team that won’t be going too far is South Ridge.

The Panthers are back in the tourney for the first time since 2012 after years of getting so close. But this year’s squad is certainly happy to finally get that monkey off of their back.

South Ridge now gets set for a match–up against a team who made it to the state semi–finals last season in Mountain Iron-Buhl. And that game will be played right here in Duluth at Public Schools Stadium.

Kick–off for Friday’s game between the Panthers and the Rangers is set for 7 p.m. Winner is heading to the state semi–finals next week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.