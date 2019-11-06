St. Luke’s Holiday Sale Raising Funds for Volunteer Service Guild

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild’s Annual Holiday Sale, Bake Sale and Raffle is happening Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8 in the St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop.

Shoppers can find a wide selection of LED pictures, mugs, picture sets, holiday decorations and homemade bake sale items.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $2 again this year, and a bake sale will feature dozens of delicious items.

All sales will benefit St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s Volunteer Service Guild was organized in 1951 to provide services to St. Luke’s and its patients as well as to support St. Luke’s goals.

Details:

St. Luke’s Hospital Gift Shop

St. Luke’s Hospital, 915 East First Street, Second Floor

Thursday, November 1, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 2, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

(Free parking in all St. Luke’s lots and ramps)