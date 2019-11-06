UMD Graphic Design Students Learn To Be More Inclusive

DULUTH, Minn. – A UMD graphic design class partnered with the Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss to learn how to be more inclusive when designing.

Lifehouse staff stopped by the classroom to present to students their practices for helping people with vision loss.

As part of the class, students will also take part in a project to help amplify Lighthouse’s Facebook page, by creating content that is inclusive to people with vision loss.

The graphic design professor says although this project is experimental, it’s important to get students thinking about inclusive design when working in future careers.

“To bring awareness not just about not vision, but the disability community in general. It’s often the community is left out of the conversation of equality and inclusion,” said John O’Neill.

The students will be working on the content of Lighthouse’s Facebook page for the rest of the fall semester.