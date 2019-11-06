Voter Turnout at 34 Percent

Duluth voter turnout was pretty much the same four years ago

DULUTH, Minn.- Meanwhile, the Duluth City Clerk tells us voter turnout was pretty much the same as four years ago – at about 34%.

Turnout in 2015 for the mayoral election was about 33%. City Clerk Chelsea Helmer was hoping for closer to forty. She says her office and city officials are committed to continuing to get as many voters out at the polls as possible.

“Really it’s our job to ensure the voters have all the information they need in order to exercise their right to vote. How do I register, where do I register, how and where can I vote? All those questions are really our responsibility to make sure we are educating the community”, said Helmer.

Last night’s winners will be sworn in, in January, with the next big election happening in November of 2020.