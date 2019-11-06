Wade Chiodo Named New Head Coach of Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Team

The Thunderhawks will open their season November 23rd against Benilde-St. Margaret's.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Two weeks ago, the Northland hockey community was shocked by the news of John Marinucci’s resignation as head coach of the Grand Rapids boys hockey team. But the athletic department moved quickly and already have found their guy for the upcoming season.

According to a press release from Grand Rapids High School, Wade Chiodo has been named the new head coach of the Thunderhawks boys hockey team. The hire is pending approval from the school board.

Chiodo is a former head coach at Bemidji High School, spending nine years with the Lumberjacks and even has a Class AA Coach of the Year honor under his belt. Chiodo played college hockey at Bemidji State University and is currently the head scout for the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL.

The Thunderhawks will open their season November 23rd against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.