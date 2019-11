Wilderness Top Blizzard for Fourth Straight Win

Minnesota knocked off St. Cloud at home on Wednesday night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A two-goal first period would be the difference as the Minnesota Wilderness topped St. Cloud 3-2 Wednesday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Jacob Herter, Bram Scheerer and Ryan Nelson found the back of the net for the Wilderness while Jonathan Mor finished with 15 saves to help Minnesota pick up their fourth straight win.