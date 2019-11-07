Coat Drive Helps Families in Need

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last month the Salvation Army of Superior and several sponsors collected nearly one thousand coats for families in the Northland.

Those people in need finally got their chance to pick out one of those new coats to stay warm during these upcoming cold months.

The coat drive is called Coats for Kids, but anyone is welcome.

Coats of all sizes, for men, women, and children are available.

As of Wednesday, more than 300 people have already picked up a coat.

“Many people don’t have the funds to provide for their families or to be able to have coats for them to stay warm,” said Captain Kimberly Elcombe. “What people donate definitely helps everybody. It goes a long way.”

The coat distribution continues through tomorrow from 10 am until 4 pm at the Salvation Army of Superior.