Deep Fried Catfish in Duluth

COOKING CONNECTION: Lyric Eat Downtown Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Eat downtown week is here! In this week’s Cooking Connection we are featuring a Deep Fried Catfish dinner special offered at Lyric. Complimented with sides of cauliflower rice and roasted vegetables. Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot has flames flying for this recipe, check it out in the video above.

LOCATION: Holiday Center

ADDRESS: : 205 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802