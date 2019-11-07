Early Morning Fire Displaces Duluth Family

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth Family waking up dealing with $75,000 in damage to their home after an early morning fire.

Fire crews responded around 2:30 a.m. this morning to the home located at 1401 East 10th Street in Duluth.

Officials believe the fire started in the attic of the home.

All family members and pets were able to evacuate.

Small pockets of fire were also contained and put out on the second floor of the home.

The family is unable to remain at the residence due to smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The official cause of the fire has been ruled electrical.