Greenway Volleyball Falls to Top Seed Minneota in State Quarterfinals

The Raiders move on to play in the consolation bracket on Friday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Top seed and defending state champions Minneota swept Greenway 3-0 Wednesday afternoon in the Class A state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Junior Claire Vekich led the Raiders with 26 kills, while Lexi Hammer chipped in with 33 set assists.

Greenway moves on to the consolation bracket Friday afternoon where they will face fourth-seeded Mounds Park Academy. That match will start at 1 p.m.