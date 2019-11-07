High School Vocalists Participate In Choir Festival

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Area high school students gathered for the 36th Annual Choir fest at UWS.

Roughly 85 students were able to participate, giving them the opportunity to experience larger orchestra works.

One high school teacher says, his students will be able to take this new insight back with them.

”Their going to be all excited. Like, you have no idea how tremendous choirs can be. Then they come back with that experience and my whole group of 35 is going to be lifted up by this,” Harbor City International Choir Teacher, Tom Maloney says.

The day will conclude with a performance of Mozart’s “Requiem” at 7 p.m. in the Thorpe Langley Auditorium at UWS.