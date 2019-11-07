Lumberjacks Girls Hockey Upset Mirage on Opening Night

A strong first period was the different as CEC opens their season with a win.

CLOQUET, Minn. – On opening night of the girls high school hockey season, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton shocked the defending section champs Proctor-Hermantown 4-2 Thursday night at the Northwoods Credit Union.

Dana Jones, Taylor Nelson, Dea DeLeon and Bella Harriman each scored in the first period for the Lumberjacks. The Mirage would rally in the next two periods with goals from Megan Madill and Alyssa Watkins, but the comeback would fall short.