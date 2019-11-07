Man Dies After Crashing Into Light Pole on Mesaba Avenue

DULUTH, Minn. – A 24-year-old male died early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a light pole.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4:38 a.m. Thursday on Mesaba Avenue at West 5th Street.

Preliminary investigations indicate the male was traveling down Mesaba Avenue and the driver was unable to a curve and crashed into the pole.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the identity of the driver until the next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.