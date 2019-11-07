Raleigh Academy Students Celebrate Military Members

DULUTH, Minn. – Veteran’s Day may be on Monday, but Raleigh Academy in Duluth is celebrating early to show their appreciation for veterans and active service members.

Every year since 2001 the school has produced a Veteran’s Day program.

This year students sang songs dedicated to military members.

A music teacher says this program encourages kids to be selfless.

“We can share our gifts with other people. Just like how we want to feel good its really important to make sure other people feel good too. I think that’s one of our biggest things for veteran’s day. This program is for other people and to say thank you,” said Brittany Roth

Students also created patriotic–inspired artwork, which was on display for everyone to see.