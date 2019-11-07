St. Luke’s Holiday Celebration Brings the Cheer

The sale has baked goods, a holiday raffle, and so many holiday themed items for sale.

DULUTH, Minn. – ‘Tis the season for the annual St. Luke’s holiday sale which allows volunteers from the hospital to raise money for different programs there.

One volunteer was so happy to be back at the sale this year.

“A holiday spirit? I’m always in a holiday spirit. I love this time of year but all the beautiful things that they have in the gift shop just make the spirit of Christmas come forward and it’s an inviting way to start the holiday season out,” said Shirley Kaczmark, the president of the Volunteer Service Guild at St. Luke’s.

The holiday celebration sale goes through tomorrow in the gift shop from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Luke’s Gift Shop and Diner