Superior YMCA Gives Back To Children Worldwide

SUPERIOR, Wis, – In 2018 , the global effort called Operation Christmas Child distributed more than $10 million gift-filled boxes to children in nearly 150 countries.

The YMCA of Superior is helping to continue that effort by giving back to more children worldwide.

Volunteers are packed the Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes to help make sure no child around the world goes without the necessities.

Over the last few weeks, the Superior YMCA collected hundreds of donations to pack those bright red boxes.

Toys for all ages, pens, pencils, and the everyday essentials are just a few of the items kids around the world will receive.

YMCA staff say in the spirit of the holidays, it’s important to remember those who are less fortunate.

“There are areas of the world where children don’t get to experience having toys, having gifts, or simple pleasures of a simple toothbrush,” said Director of Healthy Living Sarah Elizabeth.

“As a community we are family oriented and that really drives our heart. we look to others we haven’t met ourselves and that’s why it’s important to share that love with them,” Elizabeth continues.

The CEO of the Superior YMCA says this effort to give back also shows the strength in their core values.

“One of our focus areas is social responsibility. The YMCA exists to strengthen communities, but it is fun to go beyond the Northland and beyond our specific community and help kids around the world,” said Chris Stenberg.

Last year was Operation Christmas Child’s biggest year for the Superior YMCA.

Volunteers were able pack more than 100 boxes.

This year the YMCA is hoping to collect and distribute 200 boxes to send worldwide.

The Superior YMCA is still accepting donations until this Friday.

Click here for a full list of items need.

The Operation Christmas Child boxes are expected to also be sent out by the end of the month.