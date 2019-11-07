UMD Men’s Hockey to Open Conference Play Against Top-Ranked Denver

Puck drop for Friday night's game is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are back from their early-season bye week.

It was a great time for the team to heal up and head coach Scott Sandelin says it was important to go into the break after their sweep over Minnesota.

“It’s always a little scary coming off a bye week playing a good team that hasn’t had a bye week. But hopefully our guys will carry that energy and hopefully the rest getting healed up will help that. I expect a little rust on Friday, but hopefully not,” Sandelin said.

And right off the bat, the Bulldogs will open conference play against the best team in the country in top-ranked Denver, a team that UMD has become all too familiar with in the past few years.

“They’re a team where you need your best every night because they’re obviously the #1 team in the country. They play like that every night. So to show up and not give it your all and not execute plays, that’s going to lead to a loss,” defenseman Nick Wolff said.

