Vaping Awareness from Former X-Ray Technician

Cloquet students and parents learned more about vaping and it's effects on the bodies lungs

DULUTH, Minn.- Parents of students in Cloquet came together to learn more about vaping from a former X-Ray technician.

Rob Holladay, has been speaking across the country, talking about the effects vaping has on a person’s body especially their lungs. The goal of Thursday’s nights presentation was to make parents aware of the latest nicotine trends involving our youth.

“Kids matter. And it seems like everything that comes along that might be harmful to our health it hits our kids first. When we are talking about vaping and smoking, and tobacco, these companies know that they have to have heavy users to sustain their business and in order for a person to become a heavy user you have to get to the youth before 21”, said Holladay.

And earlier, Holladay spent time educating students and staff within the Cloquet School District the vaping craze.