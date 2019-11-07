W.I.T.C Hosts Annual Career Day

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College hosted their annual career day Thursday morning.

Hundreds of area high school students were able to see some of the different opportunities of the tech industry.

Students were able to participate in 40 minute hands-on career sessions for a variety of careers.

Auto Service Technician, Welding and Nursing were just some of the sessions available to students.

Campus staff say, meeting with instructors, participating in various career sessions and touring the campus set students up for early success.

“Basically a hands on glimpse of what we have to offer in our community of the twin ports. And it gives them more of an introduction to what might peak their interest in the future,” W.I.T.C Marketing and Public Relations Associate, Josh Lee says.

Career day at W.I.T.C has been going on for the past 15 years.