Winter Farmer’s Market Kicks Off in Lincoln Park

The farmer's market brings in plenty of produce that is in season such as root vegetables and squash along with other vendors selling things like honey and pies.

DULUTH, Minn. – As temperatures are well below normal outside Lincoln Park winter farmer’s market held its grand opening at the Duluth Folk School on Thursday.

The market also includes a kids program which gives them four dollars to spend towards the market when they visit.

They also provide a $15 EBT match as well.

“It’s also important to create that community space where we also have music playing, sometimes there’s neighborhood organizations that will table ad have events so its’ a little bit more than just a commerce place but a place to gather,” said Evan Flom, the Seeds of Success supervisor who puts on the Winter Farmer’s Market.

The market is open every first and third Thursday from November through March at the Duluth Folk School/Dovetail Cafe.