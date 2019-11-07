Yarn Harbor Searching for Volunteers, Winter Apparel Donations

Warm Up the City Donations Needed; Volunteers to Place Items Around the City of Duluth Saturday, November 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening now through Saturday, November 16, Northlanders are encouraged to donate hats, mittens, scarves, and other warm winter items to Yarn Harbor in Duluth.

The store is located at 4629 East Superior Street in Duluth.

They’re open Monday & Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Warm Up the City” has been around for the past five years.

The tradition was adopted locally after an employee at Yarn Harbor noticed it was happening in parts of Canada.

Donations will be collected through November 16.

On Saturday, November 16, volunteers are needed to help distribute the winter apparel around the city, at local parks, bus stops, and other locations.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, call 218-724-6432.

Click here for more information about Yarn Harbor.