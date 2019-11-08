Adding Some Color to Your House

Flora North is offering demonstrations on how to make Windowboxes this weekend

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’re looking to add some color to your home, for the winter season, then a Windowbox may be for you.

Flora North is now offering demonstrations on how to make Windowboxes. They are filled with plants using a bohemian design, with a holiday flare that includes white washed greenery. The whole process aims to make your house more festive.

“Winter is long here and it’s pretty plain so it just adds a little bit to your front step or in front of the garage. Something fun to look at and get you through the winter, something festive to invite people into their home, something to keep your pots full year round”, said Ellie Just, Co-Owner at Flora North.

Demonstrations continue tomorrow at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Flora North is located on West Superior Street in Duluth.