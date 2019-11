Coaches Corner: UMD Men’s Basketball

For this week's segment, we hear from the UMD men's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from the UMD men’s basketball team, including head coach Justin Wieck and senior guard Trevor Entwisle. The Bulldogs had a solid showing in their exhibition game against Wisconsin-Superior and will open their season with a tournament down in Oklahoma.