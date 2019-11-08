D3 College Hockey: Yellowjacket Men Win Season Opener; Saints Men Fall at Home

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Seven different players found the back of the net to give Wisconsin-Superior the 7-0 win in their season opener.

Ty Proffitt, Andrew Durham, Chad Lopez, Artur Terchiyev, Will Blake, Colyton Bates and Troy MacTavish all scored in the win.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action on Saturday hosting St. Olaf. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

As for the Saints, the men couldn’t get the job done as Concordai (Wisconsin) got the 4-3 win. Isaac Kobienia, Zack DeBoom and Tyler Hinterser all scored for the Saints while Zane Steeves made 18 saves in the loss.

The Saints and Falcons will be back at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday for game two. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.