Fifth Straight Meeting in the UMAC Men’s Soccer Title Game for Saints, Yellowjackets

The UMAC championship game will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For the fifth straight year, the St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer teams will meet in the UMAC championship game. And if you ask their two head coaches, they wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

After a slow start to the season, the Saints men’s soccer team have found their grove as they knocked off Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC semi–finals on Wednesday.

“They came out and put together a really good performance. And I think that kind of capped off the progression we’ve made,” said CSS head coach Barry Chastey.

And their play as of late has definitely caught the attention of their rivals across the bridge.

“They look very energized, very potent. Exactly what you would expect out of them. I expect them to be every bit of a formidable opponent that you would expect out of that game,” UWS head coach Joe Mooney said.

After blasting Martin Luthern in the semi–finals, the plan for the Yellowjackets is to stick with what works.

“I think we’re deeper than we have been at other points in the year. We’re getting guys in the front three, four positions that are scoring goals. I think all things considered, we’re in a good spot,” Mooney said.

