First-Generation College Student’s Day at UWS

Faculty and local leaders all recognized the students who took the leap and became the first in their families to attend college in celebration of National First-Generation College Student's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly half of University of Wisconsin-Superior students are first-generation college students and today they were celebrated at the university.

“For these students we get to say this is who you are and be proud of who you are, come to our campus and be celebrated. A lot of our faculty and staff that work here are also first generation or were first generation students themselves so it’s an opportunity to really say this is who we are be celebrated and be a community and a family here,” said Mickey Fitch-Collins the assistant director of the Educational Success Center at UWS.

One first-generation college student spends her time at the school working for the Student Support Services and giving back to others who are in her position.

“It’s kind of like an unexplored territory pretty much. That’s why it’s important to find someone at the college like your advisory to kind of get assistance from otherwise you would have to figure it out on your own. I think it’s exciting because you have that ring of support everyone has some of those same struggles coming in so we are all here to support each other and get through it,” said Myriah Schilling, a first-generation college student.

The day allowed the students to take pictures, eat cake, and honor their commitment to getting a college degree.