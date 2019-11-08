Fond du Lac Shooting Suspect Indicted on Federal Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minneapolis man charged with shooting another man in the head during a funeral on the Fond du Lac reservation last month has been indicted on federal charges.

According to a recent press release, 28-year-old Shelby Gene Boswell has been charged with one count felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm in a school zone and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Court records state, “Boswell knowingly and with reckless disregard for the safety of others, discharged a firearm on the grounds of Fond du Lac Head Start which is within a distance of 1,000 feet of the grounds of Fond du Lac Ojibwe High School.”

Boswell has already been charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth degree marijuana possession, felon convicted crime of violence firearm violation, first degree assault, third degree possession of heroin, and introduction of contraband into jail in state court on October 21.

On October 18 police and tribal officials responded to reports of shots fired at the Fond du Lac Head Start building gymnasium.

When officers arrived they learned Boswell had shot his sister’s boyfriend in the back of the head with a rifle and had been detained by attendees of the funeral until officers arrived.

Boswell made his initial appearance in federal court in St. Paul Friday afternoon.