Hunters Gear Up for Minnesota Rifle Season

Rifle hunting season prepares to open in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s “Orange Friday” in Minnesota, which means stealthy hunters are gearing up for the deer season opener early Saturday morning.

“There’s always some season going on, and if you’re going to live up here and enjoy the Northland you want to get into the outdoor sports like hunting and fishing. This is the prime time to do it,” Chalstrom’s owner John Chalstrom said.

Tackle shops, like Chalstroms, are picking up in Fall business.

“The last couple of days have been crazy with people buying licenses,” Chalstrom said. “Hopefully the Minnesota license machines don’t crash at that time,”

Marksmen are stocking up on deer scent and bright clothing, hooping to catch sight of a Midwest white tail on the rifle hunting season opener.

“Probably the biggest thing that is going to give you success in the hunt is going to be location,” Chalstrom said.

But for lovers of the sport, getting gear and setting up camp in the right spot is only a small part of the experience.

“This isn’t as much about the hunt as it is about traditions,” Chalstrom said.

Duane Carlson started hunting with his dad when he was 11 years old- now the sport is a whole family affair and he’s spending opening day in the trees with his two daughters.

“I like hunting deer, I like eating deer, but I like the time spent in the woods, too,” Carlson said.

Carlson loves teaching his girls about the escape hunting brings.

“It gives young women and young kids the ability to have the responsibility and the empowerment to go out and actually do this on your own,” he said.

He thinks anyone who’s never given hunting a chance should try it at least once.

“I think it’s for anybody who wants to do it ethically and do it right and for the right reasons. I would encourage anybody to do it. It’s a great past time,”