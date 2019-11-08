Local Salon Offering Free Haircuts To Veterans

DULUTH, Minn. – One local salon is helping veterans with a fresh haircut.

Bam Style located on Central Entrance is giving free haircuts to vets this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They also will be receiving donations which go towards sponsoring a local veteran family through the holidays.

Staff say, its a great way for them to give back

“A haircut makes you feel so much better. So it was just kind of like an easy way to boost somebody else’s personality and make them feel good,” Bam Style Manager, Jessann Lazzaro says.

Last year the salon raised around $900 in donations.