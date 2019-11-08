Mesaba Avenue Fatal Crash Victim Identified

DULUTH, Minn. – The 24-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Mesaba Avenue Thursday has been identified.

According to the Duluth Police department the victim has been identified as Gabriel Zachariah Stunkel of Duluth.

The incident happened around 4:38 a.m. on Thursday when authorities responded to the scene of the crash on Mesaba Avenue at West 5th Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a light pole.

Stunkel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.