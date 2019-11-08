New Costco Plans Could Decide The Fate Of A Local Church

If approved, the project could begin with in one year.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new Costco store could soon come to Duluth and the proposal for the discount warehouse store could decide the fate of a local church, which sits along the path of the proposal.

New life church currently sits on about six acres of land.

If the project is approved the new Costco would take up more than 20 acres, which would mean the church would have to find a new home.

New life moved into its current location near the intersection of Haines Road and Arrowhead Road in 2016.

It was purchased from a former church congregation for $300,000.

New Life has about 100 members.

Those members are not speaking about the specific plans, but they believe after outgrowing previous locations before the current one, this opportunity could mean growth for the future.

“We are being presented with the possibility of another opportunity by god,” said Peter Gemuenden. “That would give us a family resource center that would enlarge our scope of the word.

The Costco plans call for a 150,000 square foot building on the lot.

It will include a tire center, liquor store, and a gas station.

The majority of the land will hold a nearly eight hundred stall parking lot.

The Illinois-based developer T.J. Design Strategies submitted the proposal application in last month.

Duluth planning staff has recommended the project for approval.

A final decision won’t be made until the application goes before the planning commission on Tuesday.

If approved, the project could begin with in one year.