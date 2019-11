New West Duluth Taco Bell to Open Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Demolition is underway at the former B.P gas station on London Road to make room for the new Taco Bell.

On Friday morning crews began demolishing the old gas station.

This new taco bell isn’t expected to be open until 2020.

Over in West Duluth another Taco Bell has popped up on Grand Avenue across from Denfeld High School

We’re told it’s expected to be open this coming Monday.