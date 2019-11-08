Northern Stars Girls Hockey Rallies, Wins Season Opener in Overtime

Emma Fellman scored the game-winner in overtime for the Northern Stars.

DULUTH, Minn. – Down 2-0 in the second period, the Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team rallied to force overtime, then scored the game-winner late in overtime to win their season opener 3-2.

Quinn Clark and Ava Patrones scored in regulation, with Emma Fellman scoring the game-winner in overtime.

The Northern Stars will be back in action on Tuesday at home taking on Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City.