Prep Football: Rangers Advance to State Semi-Finals; Rebels, Tigers Fall in Quarterfinals

The Mountain Iron-Buhl is heading back to the state semi-finals for the second straight year.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was the Dillon Drake Show at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth as the Bemidji State commit ran all over South Ridge to help Mountain Iron-Buhl get the win 42-6 in the nine-player quarterfinals.

The Rangers now move on to face Hancock in the state semi-finals Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In other football action, Moose Lake-Willow River fell in their quarterfinal game to Paynesville 56-8 and Northwestern’s season came to an end at the hands of Stratford 35-0.