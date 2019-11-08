Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Welcomes New Executive Director

Executive Director Dustin Heckman Took Over at the Bong Center Effective Thursday, November 7

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As of Thursday, November 7, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is now being run under the leadership of Dustin Heckman.

Heckman is from Red Wing, Minnesota.

He says he has always wanted to move to the Twin Ports, and this was his chance to do so.

Heckman was previously the Coordinator of the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums (MALHM).

A 2007 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, Heckman has led MALHM since 2018.

During his tenure he helped grow the organization membership by 305% and spearheaded it’s annual spring conference, growing its attendance by 93%.

Prior to MALHM he served as the Executive Director of the Mower County Historical Society (Austin, MN) and Goodhue County Historical Society (Red Wing, MN).

Heckman talked about his passion for taking over at the Bong Center.

“I married into a military family. My father-in-law has been deployed to Kuwait as well as my brother-in-law, he has completed two deployments there. My uncle growing up was in the Navy,” said Heckman.

He’s interested in telling the stories of our servicemen and women.

Heckman wants to help the Center become a main top attraction people want to visit when coming to the Twin Ports.

Meanwhile, former Executive Director, Hayes Scriven, has new adventures on the horizon.

He will be taking over as the new manager at Split Rock Lighthouse located along Highway 61 north of Two Harbors.

Scriven says he has idolized Split Rock Lighthouse since he was two-years-old.

Back at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, a big thanksgiving dinner will be taking place Thursday, November 28 around lunchtime. All of the food for this event is donated to the Center.

Call the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center to make reservations. The number is (715) 392-7151.

Click here to learn more about the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.