Superior Meat Store Keeping Busy Ahead Of The Holidays

Prices range from $3 a pound to more than $10 a pound.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The holidays are quickly approaching. and one meat store in superior has been keeping busy.

Greenfield Meats and More, which opened in February has had their hands full with customers placing orders for their holiday meals.

Greenfield offers a variety of holiday favorites such whole turkeys, chickens, and much more, which come from locally raised animals.

One bird that’s up for sale is bigger than the size of a small child.

“It’s a 30 pound turkey. It’s the biggest one we have. It’s very huge. I can’t even describe it,” said Manager Natosha Tiessen.

Greenfield staff say placing orders early is high recommended, but there is also plenty to choose from right in the store.

The store is located on east 5th street in Superior.