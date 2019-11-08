UMD Men’s Hockey Fall in Shootout to Denver

The Bulldogs erased an early two-goal deficit to send the game to overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match-up of top-ranked teams, Denver would hang on for the shootout win over the UMD men’s hockey team Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Pioneers would jump out to a two-goal lead before Cole Koepke would score late in the first. Kobe Roth would add another in the third, and then with 30 seconds left in the game, Noah Cates would tie the game at 3.

These two teams will meet up Saturday for the rematch.