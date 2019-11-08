UMD Volleyball Wins Top 10 Match-Up Against Concordia-St. Paul

Kate Berg had 17 kills while Emily Balts recorded 37 assists to give the Bulldogs the home win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 Minnesota Duluth volleyball team continued to roll, taking down No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23) in a top 10 match-up.

Kate Berg led the way with 17 kills for the Bulldogs, while Meredith Sutton added 11. Emily Balts had 37 assists.

The Bulldogs (22-3, 15-2 NSIC) will finish out their home schedule on Saturday with senior day against Minnesota State-Mankato at 2:00 p.m. before finishing the regular season on the road next weekend.