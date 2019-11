UMD Women’s Soccer Fall in Season Finale

The Bulldogs would fail to score a goal in their final game of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – A two-goal deficit at the half would be too much to overcome as the UMD women’s soccer team fell to St. Cloud State 3-0 Friday afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

The Bulldogs’ season comes to an end as they finish with a 6-10-2 overall record.