UWS Students Honor Local Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – With Veterans Day just around the corner, one UWS class has partnered with the Red Cross to help show support for area veterans.

The public relations course at UWS is putting the finishing touches on a banner and holiday cards for Northland veterans.

This project is something they have been working on all semester.

Students say, it’s all to help give veterans thanks for their service.

“I think it’s super meaningful work. I have a strong military family background. So it’s been super cool to connect such meaningful work with an educational project. So we’ve gotten a good turnout from that,” UWS Senior, Kiiera Anderson says.

The holiday cards and banner will be available to sign at the UMD hockey game on Saturday.

The banner will eventually be hung on the rafters.