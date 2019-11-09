Fatal Shooting Leaves One Dead on Fond du Lac Reservation

CLOQUET, Minn.- One man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning near the 3500 block of Brevator Road within the Fond du Lac Reservation.

65-year-old James Arthur Couture was found dead at the scene that authorities responded to around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigation shows Couture was killed by a gunshot wound.

Subsequently, a 42-year-old male was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on a charge of second degree murder.

The incident occurred at the booked suspect’s residence.

Three other adults were present at the scene and all were acquaintances of one another.

This incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Fond Du Lac Police Department.