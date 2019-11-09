Friday’s Hat Trick Gives Saints Women’s Soccer UMAC Tournament Championship

Morgan Friday's hat trick led St. Scholastica to its 10th UMAC Tournament title in the past 13 seasons and 14th overall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Morgan Friday netted a hat trick to win UMAC Tournament MVP as the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team cruised past Northwestern 4-1 to win its 10th tournament title in the past 13 seasons and 14th overall.

Janelle Rouillard scored the other goal for the Saints, coming off of a corner kick just two minutes in. Friday added two in the first half, then sealed the win with her third goal of the game early in the second half. Alexa Gothard made five saves.

The Saints will find out who they will play in the NCAA Division III Tournament during the selection show on Monday.