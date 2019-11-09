Legacy Toys Packed with Families for Neighborhood Toy Store Day

Day is a chance to celebrate local toy stores.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s National Neighborhood Toy Store Day, and toy stores throughout the country are celebrating with the little customers who love them so much.

Legacy Toys in Miller Hill Mall celebrated with a 25% discount on any item, and other sales.

They also had free arts and crafts and coloring for anyone who came in.

Legacy Toys’s Store Manager said it’s important to them to make their space less of a store, and more of a fun place for kids and families to go.

“The focus is to re–engage with the community and make ourselves more of a destination and an experience rather than just another cookie cutter big box store,” Jacob Simundson said.

Legacy Toys started in Ely, before opening their second store at the Mall. They since have opened five stores throughout the state.