Prep Football: Spartans Rally Late to Advance to WIAA Semifinals; Eskomos Fall in Class AAA Quarterfinals

Down 12 with just three minutes left, Superior pulled off the comeback to take the lead with just 30 seconds left to advance in the state tournament.

SCHOFIELD, Wis. – Down 20-8 in the second half, Superior scored 12 unanswered points to top Kaukauna 22-20 to advance to the WIAA semifinals.

Jarrett Gronski ran in a touchdown with just 30 seconds left to tie the game up at 20. Then, Caden Stone ran in the 2-point conversion to give Superior the lead and eventually the win.

Superior will play Brookfield East in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Merrill.

In Minnesota, Esko struggled to get much going offensively, as Annandale got the 33-13 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals, ending the Eskomos season.