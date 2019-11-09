St. Scholastica Honors Veterans with Music

Let Freedom Ring concert by band and orchestra.

DULUTH, Minn.- With Veterans Day just two days away, the College of St. Scholastica honored those who served our country with some music.

On Saturday they hosted their Let Freedom Ring Band and Orchestra Concert.

Two of their students weren’t playing tonight, as they have just been deployed themselves.

So the concert was a chance to honor them, along with the other community members who have fought in the armed forces.

“They make great sacrifices and they certainly are an integral part of our community and we want to make sure that we do our part in honoring them and honoring the sacrifice that they have given to our country,” said Michael Buck, Director of Bands and Orchestra at the College.

Veterans got their tickets to see the show for free.